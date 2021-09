TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Melissa Herstrum was a 19-year-old nursing student at the University of Toledo who was handcuffed and shot 14 times by then officer Jeffrey Hodge (Melissa Herstrum Foundation)

The family of a Rocky River teenager who was brutally murdered nearly 30 years ago are pleading with the state to stop their loved one’s killer from becoming a free man. (Melissa Herstrum Foundation)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.