Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Get ready for first Sandusky Donut Eating Contest

The first Sandusky Donut Eating Contest will be Oct. 9.
The first Sandusky Donut Eating Contest will be Oct. 9.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Think you’ve got what it takes to win a donut-eating contest? Well, you can get your chance this October in Sandusky.

The first Sandusky Donut Eating Contest will be held Oct. 9 at the Bait House Brewery, with a grand prize of $500. Second place receives $100, and third place gets $50. Go to the Sandusky 0.5K Facebook page to sign up.

Along with the contest, spectators can enjoy food, beer, music, and donuts for $20 per ticket. All event proceeds will be donated to Ability Works, a disability provider serving six different counties that supports their efforts in helping individuals with disabilities become more independent through the use of technology.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 23 will be closed in Michigan for repairs to a railroad bridge.
Critical damage to railroad bridge forces US-23 closure in Monroe County
Police say charges are pending against a suspect drunk driver involved in a deadly accident
Family seeks justice after Toledo woman killed by suspected drunk driver in crash
Toledo Police car
Man shot inside house while playing video games
Delivery delays at Perrysburg FedEx ground facility now affecting medical shipments
Family of Markese Newman
After son is killed in Indiana, a Findlay family seeks answers

Latest News

There are 3 mayoral candidates and 19 city council at-large candidates running in the primary.
Polls open in Toledo primary election on Tuesday
TARTA has secured more than $3 million in grants to aid in technology upgrades.
TARTA secures grants to upgrade technology aspects of transit service
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio says they have received an increase in families...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio asking for help
More delivery delays at FedEx Ground facility in Perrysburg
FedEx deliver delays affecting medical deliveries