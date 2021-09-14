Get ready for first Sandusky Donut Eating Contest

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Think you’ve got what it takes to win a donut-eating contest? Well, you can get your chance this October in Sandusky.

The first Sandusky Donut Eating Contest will be held Oct. 9 at the Bait House Brewery, with a grand prize of $500. Second place receives $100, and third place gets $50. Go to the Sandusky 0.5K Facebook page to sign up.

Along with the contest, spectators can enjoy food, beer, music, and donuts for $20 per ticket. All event proceeds will be donated to Ability Works, a disability provider serving six different counties that supports their efforts in helping individuals with disabilities become more independent through the use of technology.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.