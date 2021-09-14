Governor DeWine advocates for masks in school, laments new law preventing a statewide mandate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine made a public plea for school masks as a way to keep kids in school full-time Tuesday.

The Governor joined forces with the heads of Children’s Hospitals from around the state, armed with the latest numbers showing 29,000 children in Ohio have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last couple of months and that represents an increase of almost 200%.

The heads of children’s hospitals pointing out that admissions into their medical centers have increased along with admissions to children’s ICUs.

However, the Governor said while he would love to issue a mask mandate, the legislature has made that impossible with legislation that prevents the Governor from making such a move. And he says they have vowed to cancel it immediately.

