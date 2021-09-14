Insulin stuck at Perrysburg FedEx ground facility

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - People are losing lifesaving medicine as part of the big backlog at the FedEx Ground facility in Perrysburg.

For a week now- we’ve been telling you about lost tents and lost Tupperware but now insulin is going bad and people are waiting for more.

Not that any lost package is a good thing but how about medicine that costs thousands of dollars. It’s getting to the point where the issues there could be affecting people’s health.

When Joe Shinaver gets his insulin through the mail, it’s packaged with ice packs. He got a shipment from FedEx Ground a few days late earlier this month.

“All the elements that were supposed to be frozen were all completely thawed. They weren’t even cool to the touch, they were warm,” said Joe Shinaver.

He called his pharmacist, who told him to throw them away. The company sent a second shipment from New Jersey on September 8th. It got to Perrysburg’s FedEx hub on Friday the 10th. As of Monday morning the 13th it was still in Perrysburg. The couple called Fedex.

“I was getting madder and madder and madder and finally and I gave the phone to her and said you’ve got to talk to them. I can’t handle it anymore,” said Joe Shinaver.

“Watching him go through this... and I know how important this insulin is to him you get panicky,” said Karan Shinaver.

One I-Team email to FedEx later, the Shinavers got shipment #2 delivered Monday afternoon, they say, by a FedEx manager in a personal vehicle. The couple describes the ice packs as cool, thawed but not frozen. Now they’re checking with the pharmacist to see if they’re useable. After Joe begins using his now last vile, he’ll only have three days of medicine left.

So what’s going on in Perrsyburg? The company cites the growth of e-commerce and a workforce shortage.

In a statement to 13abc the company says it’s working to implement contingencies to address service delays, asking people not to come there to ask about their packages. But customers for reasons of business and health are fed up.

“We’ve dealt with this for 48 years, that he’s been diabetic, and this is really the most frustrating time,” said Karan Shinaver.

