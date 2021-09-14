Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Last chance to get tickets for ZooToDo on Friday

Toledo Zoo to Do
Toledo Zoo to Do(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo’s biggest single-day fundraiser is approaching Friday, and there’s still some tickets available.

Food will be provided by nearly 30 restaurants from throughout the city, stationed throughout the zoo.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight and tickets cost $150 each.

