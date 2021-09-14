LIVE: Gov. DeWine on keeping kids in schools as COVID-19 numbers rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio governor Mike DeWine is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon, along with representatives from the Ohio Department of Health and state children’s hospitals.

The subject of the press conference will be efforts to keep Ohio children in schools as COVID-19 cases continue to rise alongside other childhood illnesses.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported an additional 7,325 cases of the virus among Ohioans in the last 24-hours with an additional 324 hospitalizations and 111 deaths attributed to the virus. Cases in children under 18 account for about 25% of positive cases in the state during the month of September.

