Lucas County hospitals on EMS bypass

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area first responders were notified Monday night that all Lucas County hospitals were operating on an EMS bypass.

EMS bypass means a hospital will no longer accept EMS transports. That hospital is still open to walk-in patients, and specific EMS patients may be taken to the hospital.

The steps were taken because of staffing challenges within the hospitals, according to a press release from the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. Also contributing is an increase in the number of people seeking medical evaluations at emergency centers.

The EMS bypass measures taken Monday night gives patients no choice as to which hospital they are transported to. Lucas County Dispatchers will monitor the hospitals and evenly distribute patients at the eight hospitals in Lucas County. That decision will be made based on the medical need of the patient as well as the current status of the hospitals.

Lucas County fire chiefs and medical directors are monitoring the situation and assure that first responders will continue to respond to all emergency calls. They ask that 911 services be used only for emergency situations, such as strokes, chest pain, diabetic emergencies, seizures, fires, and traumatic injuries. Non-emergency incidents would be directed to an urgent care facility or family doctor.

