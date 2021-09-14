Traffic
September 14th Weather Forecast

Storms Likely This Evening
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and windy today with sustained winds nearing 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Highs are expected to be around 90-degrees. T-storms are likely after 7pm. Some storms may be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts possible. Rain will end during the early morning hours on Wednesday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. We will have a blend of sun and clouds the rest of the week into early next week with another surge of heat likely. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 from this weekend through the 1st day of fall next Wednesday.

