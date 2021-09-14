TARTA secures grants to upgrade technology aspects of transit service

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than $3 million in state and federal grant funds will help TARTA address several long-neglected areas of technology, the transit system announced Tuesday.

The funding will go to a wide range of projects. The grants from the Ohio Department of Transportation will cover:

Enterprise Asset Management software, which will tie the purchases and needs of TARTA’s maintenance staff with TARTA’s procurement staff in a more efficient manner, and make it easier for all involved to track fuel needs and vehicle mileage information through Fleetwatch.

Digital information screens, meant to deter human trafficking, will include screens that display on buses to bring awareness to human trafficking, in addition to messaging about TARTA news and events.

Automatic Passenger Counting sensors and systems will improve TARTA’s count of passengers on each bus route and give the Authority a sense of where and when riders travel. This accurate count of passengers will aid TARTA as it plans to redesign its system moving forward through the TARTA Next project.

“These are badly-needed upgrades to every facet of our system, which has suffered from years of neglect and lack of investment,” TARTA CEO Kim Dunham said in a press release. “As we catch up on these systems with improvements that most transit agencies around the nation were able to make years ago, riders will see a marked improvement made possible only by these upgrades.

“This is the next step in TARTA’s reinvention. The people who depend on public transit in Toledo and Lucas County deserve an efficient and affordable system. Changes to the technology available to us will help make that possible.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.