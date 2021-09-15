Artists chosen for Water Street mural project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four artists have been selected for the second phase of the Water Street murals, and three of them are from Toledo.

The murals will be along Water St. on ProMedica’s campus and down to the Imagination Station.

One of the goals is to spread public art around Toledo.

“This is a really great partnership with ProMedica,” Art in Public Places director Nathan Mattimoe said. “They’re funding a good chunk of these murals. They feel really strongly about public art and making sure that public art is part of our everyday life. And it’s part of our health, our mental health, they really firmly believe that.”

The effort is part of the fifth year of the Momentum Festival, which runs Thursday through Sunday in Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.