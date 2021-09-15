Assault suspect arrested Findlay Police

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police have arrested and charged a man with felonious assault and obstructing official business after they were called to a fight that involved a knife on Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jennifer Lane around 5:13 p.m. A female inside the apartment was injured, and a male suspect was also injured but refused to leave the apartment.

The male suspect, who was covered in blood and other substances, charged at an officer, who gained control by keeping the suspect at gunpoint and then Taser point. The male fled on foot, and the officer unsuccessful deployed his Taser. Another officer arrived on the scene and successfully deployed his Taser.

The suspect was identified as Jeffrey L. Jones II, 25. He sustained apparent self-inflicted wounds to his body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released.

The female victim was injured on her left foot/leg area and transported to the hospital for treatment. An officer sustained an indirect injury during the foot pursuit.

Jone is incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

