Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Assault suspect arrested Findlay Police

Findlay Police
Findlay Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police have arrested and charged a man with felonious assault and obstructing official business after they were called to a fight that involved a knife on Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jennifer Lane around 5:13 p.m. A female inside the apartment was injured, and a male suspect was also injured but refused to leave the apartment.

The male suspect, who was covered in blood and other substances, charged at an officer, who gained control by keeping the suspect at gunpoint and then Taser point. The male fled on foot, and the officer unsuccessful deployed his Taser. Another officer arrived on the scene and successfully deployed his Taser.

The suspect was identified as Jeffrey L. Jones II, 25. He sustained apparent self-inflicted wounds to his body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released.

The female victim was injured on her left foot/leg area and transported to the hospital for treatment. An officer sustained an indirect injury during the foot pursuit.

Jone is incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
Emergency room
Hospitals in Lucas County operating on EMS bypass
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis has been placed on paid leave following his indictment on...
BGSU faculty member indicted for rape in Lucas County
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Thousands still without power after strong storms roll through Toledo
Jeffrey Hodge was convicted of murdering Melissa Herstrum on UT's Scott Park Campus in 1992.
Former UT police officer up for parole after serving 30 years for murder

Latest News

TFRD announced the off-duty death of 49-year-old Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson on Wednesday....
Funeral procession for TFRD lieutenant begins Wednesday morning
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kapszukiewicz, Finkbeiner advance to the general election for Toledo mayor
At todays press conference the Governor urged everyone to wear mask to curb the number of...
Governor DeWine and children's hospital officials urge Ohioans to mask up
Flooding
Heavy rains in Toledo