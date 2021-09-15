Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Continuing concerns about delayed deliveries from FedEx Ground facility in Wood County

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are continuing concerns about a slow down in service at the FedEx Ground facility in Wood County. A Toledo family is speaking out about their frustration over a delivery delay involving what they call critical supplies.

According to Tom Wilson, special medical supplements were ordered August 31st for his daughter who has epilepsy and Asperger syndrome. They were scheduled to arrive September 2nd. That did not happen. After multiple trips around town and phone calls, tom was finally able to pick up the package on Wednesday.

“We chased it all over the city. They kept saying it’s here or there. We went everywhere, and it never was at any of those places. I was finally able to pick it up Wednesday at FedEx ground in Perrysburg. My daughter only had one day left of her supplements. I understand the issues, but this has been frustrating.”

According to FedEx Ground, the problems stem from the growth of e-commerce brought on by the pandemic and a workforce shortage.

In a statement to 13abc, the company says in part, “We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingencies, including securing additional package handler resources, to restore service levels.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Hundreds remain without power after storms pass through Toledo
Emergency room
Hospitals in Lucas County operating on EMS bypass
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis pleaded not guilty to rape charges Wednesday after he was...
BGSU faculty member pleads not guilty on rape charges
Jeffrey Hodge was convicted of murdering Melissa Herstrum on UT's Scott Park Campus in 1992.
Former UT police officer up for parole after serving 30 years for murder

Latest News

The company says the delays are due to increased volume and a workforce shortage
Continuing concerns about delays at FedEx Ground facility in Wood County
Pfizer will be presenting information to the FDA in hopes of an emergency use approval for its...
Vaccinations up 88% after Lucas County starts giving away $100 gift cards
Toledo approves new money to protect first responders
Toledo approves new money to protect first responders
Toledo approves new money to protect first responders
Toledo approves new money to protect first responders