Continuing concerns about delayed deliveries from FedEx Ground facility in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are continuing concerns about a slow down in service at the FedEx Ground facility in Wood County. A Toledo family is speaking out about their frustration over a delivery delay involving what they call critical supplies.

According to Tom Wilson, special medical supplements were ordered August 31st for his daughter who has epilepsy and Asperger syndrome. They were scheduled to arrive September 2nd. That did not happen. After multiple trips around town and phone calls, tom was finally able to pick up the package on Wednesday.

“We chased it all over the city. They kept saying it’s here or there. We went everywhere, and it never was at any of those places. I was finally able to pick it up Wednesday at FedEx ground in Perrysburg. My daughter only had one day left of her supplements. I understand the issues, but this has been frustrating.”

According to FedEx Ground, the problems stem from the growth of e-commerce brought on by the pandemic and a workforce shortage.

In a statement to 13abc, the company says in part, “We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingencies, including securing additional package handler resources, to restore service levels.”

