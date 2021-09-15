Traffic
Former Clinton band booster treasurer facing embezzlement charges

Nanette Stewart now faces the possibility of more than 20 years behind bars on accusations she embezzled more than $100,000.
(pexels.com)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLINTON, Mich. (WTVG) - The former treasurer of the Clinton Community Band Boosters has been arraigned on charges of embezzlement following an investigation by local police and forensic accountants. She now faces the possibility of more than 20 years behind bars on accusations she embezzled more than $100,000.

According to a letter sent by the Clinton Community Band Booster Board, the newly elected members discovered a discrepancy in the organization’s finances when they took over in July. They turned their findings over to the police who began an investigation.

Clinton Police Chief Tony Cuevas, in a press release, said that the department’s investigation concluded that Nanette Stewart had embezzled over $100,000 from the organization and deposited the funds into her own account. Police says Stewart had served as treasurer from 2013-2021 and was in charge of all concession sales events.

Stewart turned herself in to police and was arraigned on September 9. If convicted, Stewart faces a 20-year sentence for embezzlement, as well as a possible 13-year sentence for a charge of Uttering and Publishing.

The Clinton band, meanwhile, is now in a financial bind. According to the Booster board, losses as a result of the COVID-29 pandemic, as well as those just discovered from this alleged embezzlement, have left them short of funds for planned events.

