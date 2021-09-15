Funeral procession for TFRD lieutenant begins Wednesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The funeral procession for Toledo Fire & Rescue Lt. Kevin Williamson will leave from Newcomer Funeral Home in south Toledo at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The procession will travel on Cass to Glendale to Byrne to Door to Secor and finally turn on Central Ave. Around 11:30-11:45 a.m., the procession will pause briefly in front of Station 25 on W. Central, as Lt Williamson’s fellow firefighters pay tribute to him and his family.

Toledo FIre & Rescue encourages anyone who wishes to pay their respects along the funeral procession route to do so safely.

