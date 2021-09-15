Traffic
Ex-House speaker settles child sexual abuse payments suit

FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the...
FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the Illinois House of Representatives floor at the state capitol in Springfield, Ill.(Source: AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Lawyers say once-powerful former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse have reached a tentative out-of-court settlement over Hastert’s refusal to pay $1.8 million in exchange for his silence.

The lawyers would not release details of the settlement in the case. It was set to go to trial next week in an Illinois court.

The man has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2016. He had said Hastert paid him only about half of the promised $3.5 million in hush money.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

