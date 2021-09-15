Help choose the next inductee to the National Toy Hall of Fame

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of Play is looking for public input to choose the next toy to be inducted into its National Toy Hall of Fame.

You can vote on your favorite on the Player’s Choice Ballot here.

Voters are asked to choose the toy they see as iconic. The options include toys like Cabbage Patch Kids, Battleship, and Billiards -- just to name a few.

The National Toy Hall of Fame includes classics like LEGO, Monopoly, and the Rubik’s Cube.

The three toys with the most votes will be submitted on one ballot, which will join other submissions from members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The voting period opened Wednesday and runs until next Wednesday, Sept. 22. The Final inductees will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 4.

