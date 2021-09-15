Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Help choose the next inductee to the National Toy Hall of Fame

((Source: Facebook))
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of Play is looking for public input to choose the next toy to be inducted into its National Toy Hall of Fame.

You can vote on your favorite on the Player’s Choice Ballot here.

Voters are asked to choose the toy they see as iconic. The options include toys like Cabbage Patch Kids, Battleship, and Billiards -- just to name a few.

The National Toy Hall of Fame includes classics like LEGO, Monopoly, and the Rubik’s Cube.

The three toys with the most votes will be submitted on one ballot, which will join other submissions from members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The voting period opened Wednesday and runs until next Wednesday, Sept. 22. The Final inductees will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 4.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Hundreds remain without power after storms pass through Toledo
Emergency room
Hospitals in Lucas County operating on EMS bypass
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis pleaded not guilty to rape charges Wednesday after he was...
BGSU faculty member pleads not guilty on rape charges
Jeffrey Hodge was convicted of murdering Melissa Herstrum on UT's Scott Park Campus in 1992.
Former UT police officer up for parole after serving 30 years for murder

Latest News

9.14.21 530p - McCord Lane removal
9.14.21 530p - McCord Lane removal
Former Clinton band booster treasurer facing embezzlement charges
Dr. Mills from Mercy Health discusses concerns over rising pediatric COVID-19 cases.
Facts On the Vax: Dr. Mills on pediatric COVID-19 cases
A truck is leaking diesel fuel on the Anthony Wayne Trail, causing the roadway to close at South.
One lane reopened on Anthony Wayne Trail after earlier closure