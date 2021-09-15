Man facing charges after bringing unloaded gun into Toledo high school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly brought an unloaded gun into a Toledo high school on Tuesday morning.

According to police reports, Corey Harris, 48, had an unloaded firearm in his work bag when he entered Start High School around 10 a.m. Wednesday. There were no threats or injuries to anyone.

Harris is facing a charge of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon on school premises.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.