Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man facing charges after bringing unloaded gun into Toledo high school

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly brought an unloaded gun into a Toledo high school on Tuesday morning.

According to police reports, Corey Harris, 48, had an unloaded firearm in his work bag when he entered Start High School around 10 a.m. Wednesday. There were no threats or injuries to anyone.

Harris is facing a charge of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon on school premises.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
Emergency room
Hospitals in Lucas County operating on EMS bypass
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Hundreds remain without power after storms pass through Toledo
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis has been placed on paid leave following his indictment on...
BGSU faculty member indicted for rape in Lucas County
Jeffrey Hodge was convicted of murdering Melissa Herstrum on UT's Scott Park Campus in 1992.
Former UT police officer up for parole after serving 30 years for murder

Latest News

Storms cause flooding overnight
Storms cause power outages, flooding in Toledo
Toledo primary sets up Wade vs. Carty in November
Toledo primary sets up Wade vs. Carty
Artists chosen for Water St. murals
Artists chosen for Water Street mural project
Artists chosen for Water St. murals
Water Street muralists chosen