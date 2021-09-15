Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans

CONWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Folks in Livingston County are shining their cowboy boots, getting ready to kick the dust up when a country music star comes to town.

Luke Bryan is scheduled to perform at the Kubiak Family Farm this Saturday for his 2021 Farm Tour’s final show. An estimated 20,000 fans will gather in the hayfield for a night of music.

Travis Kubiak’s family owns Kubiak Farms, just off of Sherwood Road in Conway Township.

“It’s huge it puts Webberville, Fowlerville and Morris, it puts them on the map you know?” Kubiak said. “Nobody’s ever heard of them before so, the only thing we have in Webberville is the Green elevators that everybody comes to and that’s about it.”

Jennica Vaughn works at Noah’s Nook and she says she appreciates what the concern will do for the community.

“I think it’s a good thing that they’re coming to Webberville because we’re such a tight knit community and I feel like we’re really overlooked most of the time,” Vaughn said. “So, having something like that come to a small town could be really great for us.”

Bryan’s Farm Tour raises scholarship money for children of farming communities. Since the tours start in 2009, over 60 scholarships have been awarded.

“It’s awesome I mean maybe it will give some of the younger generation the opportunity to become a farmer someday or something like that. It’s not easy just to become a farmer,” says Kubiak.

Kubiak also says that although there’s lots of work to still do until Saturday, he is looking forward to a night full of music, fun and family.

He said, “There’s no doubt about it. It’s going to be a good time.”

