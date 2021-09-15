Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans

(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Claudia Sella
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Folks in Livingston County are shining their cowboy boots, getting ready to kick the dust up when a country music star comes to town.

Luke Bryan is scheduled to perform at the Kubiak Family Farm this Saturday for his 2021 Farm Tour’s final show. An estimated 20,000 fans will gather in the hayfield for a night of music.

Travis Kubiak’s family owns Kubiak Farms, just off of Sherwood Road in Conway Township.

“It’s huge it puts Webberville, Fowlerville and Morris, it puts them on the map you know?” Kubiak said. “Nobody’s ever heard of them before so, the only thing we have in Webberville is the Green elevators that everybody comes to and that’s about it.”

Jennica Vaughn works at Noah’s Nook and she says she appreciates what the concern will do for the community.

“I think it’s a good thing that they’re coming to Webberville because we’re such a tight knit community and I feel like we’re really overlooked most of the time,” Vaughn said. “So, having something like that come to a small town could be really great for us.”

Bryan’s Farm Tour raises scholarship money for children of farming communities. Since the tours start in 2009, over 60 scholarships have been awarded.

“It’s awesome I mean maybe it will give some of the younger generation the opportunity to become a farmer someday or something like that. It’s not easy just to become a farmer,” says Kubiak.

Kubiak also says that although there’s lots of work to still do until Saturday, he is looking forward to a night full of music, fun and family.

He said, “There’s no doubt about it. It’s going to be a good time.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Hundreds remain without power after storms pass through Toledo
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kapszukiewicz, Finkbeiner advance to the general election for Toledo mayor
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

Toledo Police car
Neighborhood disturbance leads to school lockdown in Toledo
Stickers marked as "Afghan Refugee Hunting Permit" have been appearing on the University of...
As states prepare for refugees, anti-Afghan stickers appear in Michigan
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Toledo gas station on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Police on scene of attempted robbery in west Toledo
Threat against Bowsher deemed not credible
Threat to Bowsher deemed not credible
Authorities have determined an alleged threat made against Bowsher High School was not credible.
Authorities determine threat made against TPS school not credible