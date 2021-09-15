Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Portion of Anthony Wayne Trail closed on Wednesday morning

A truck is leaking diesel fuel on the Anthony Wayne Trail, causing the roadway to close at South.
A truck is leaking diesel fuel on the Anthony Wayne Trail, causing the roadway to close at South.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The southbound lanes of the Anthony Wayne Trail is closed on Wednesday morning after a truck began leaking diesel fuel on the roadway.

The road is closed at South Ave. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, their HAZMAT team is on the scene working to contain and stop the leak.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
Emergency room
Hospitals in Lucas County operating on EMS bypass
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Hundreds remain without power after storms pass through Toledo
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis has been placed on paid leave following his indictment on...
BGSU faculty member indicted for rape in Lucas County
Jeffrey Hodge was convicted of murdering Melissa Herstrum on UT's Scott Park Campus in 1992.
Former UT police officer up for parole after serving 30 years for murder

Latest News

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Man facing charges after bringing unloaded gun into Toledo high school
Storms cause flooding overnight
Storms cause power outages, flooding in Toledo
Toledo primary sets up Wade vs. Carty in November
Toledo primary sets up Wade vs. Carty
Artists chosen for Water St. murals
Artists chosen for Water Street mural project