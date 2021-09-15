Portion of Anthony Wayne Trail closed on Wednesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The southbound lanes of the Anthony Wayne Trail is closed on Wednesday morning after a truck began leaking diesel fuel on the roadway.

The road is closed at South Ave. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, their HAZMAT team is on the scene working to contain and stop the leak.

