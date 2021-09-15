Portion of Anthony Wayne Trail closed on Wednesday morning
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The southbound lanes of the Anthony Wayne Trail is closed on Wednesday morning after a truck began leaking diesel fuel on the roadway.
The road is closed at South Ave. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, their HAZMAT team is on the scene working to contain and stop the leak.
