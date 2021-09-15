September 15th Weather Forecast
Turning Hot Again Next Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some morning clouds, we will have a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with a high in the upper 70s. Thursday will be around 80. Friday will be mostly sunny and in the middle 80s. The rest of the forecast will bring a sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.
