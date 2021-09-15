Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Storm knocks out power for thousands in Toledo

Outage map, Sept. 14, 2021.
Outage map, Sept. 14, 2021.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Storms blowing across Michigan and Ohio Tuesday night led to mass power outages in Toledo.

As of 9:35 p.m. the Toledo Edison outage map showed that more than 16,000 customers were without power.

This is an active news story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency room
Hospitals in Lucas County operating on EMS bypass
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis has been placed on paid leave following his indictment on...
BGSU faculty member indicted for rape in Lucas County
Police say charges are pending against a suspect drunk driver involved in a deadly accident
Family seeks justice after Toledo woman killed by suspected drunk driver in crash
US 23 will be closed in Michigan for repairs to a railroad bridge.
Critical damage to railroad bridge forces US-23 closure in Monroe County
Delivery delays at Perrysburg FedEx ground facility now affecting medical shipments

Latest News

Former University of Toledo officer up for parole 30 years after murder of nursing student
Face coverings
Governor DeWine advocates for masks in school, laments new law preventing a statewide mandate
All Hospitals On Bypass - clipped version
All Hospitals On Bypass - clipped version
Big summer events drive in big money for the region