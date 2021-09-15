Storm knocks out power for thousands in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Storms blowing across Michigan and Ohio Tuesday night led to mass power outages in Toledo.

As of 9:35 p.m. the Toledo Edison outage map showed that more than 16,000 customers were without power.

This is an active news story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

