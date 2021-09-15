Vaccinations up 88% after Lucas County starts giving away $100 gift cards

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID vaccine incentive programs have come under heavy scrutiny, but Lucas County’s $100 Kroger gift card giveaway seems to have worked great.

In July, Lucas County vaccinated a weekly average of 286 people.

In August, after the gift card incentive program was unveiled, that weekly average went up to 537 a week.

That’s almost an 88% increase.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski DPH says “I wish we didn’t have to have an incentive program. But if somebody’s on the fence and this makes them think twice about getting a vaccination and then come get vaccinated then it helps our community.”

