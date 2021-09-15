Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Wade and Carty advance to the general election for Toledo mayor

One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz won a majority of votes in the primary election for Toledo’s top executive, Tuesday.

Counting the nearly 14,000 primary ballots in an off-election year wrapped up around 11:30 p.m., with Kapszukievicz winning 53.8% of them. Carty Finkbeiner finished second with 27.1% of the vote, meaning he’ll advance to the general election with the incumbent mayor.

On the city council side of the ballot, Katie Moline led all candidates with 11.3% of the vote. Nick Komives, Cerssandra McPherson, Tiffany Preston Whitman, Michele Grim and George Sarantou rounded out the top-six vote getters.

They’ll be joined by Harvey Savage Jr., Tony Dia, Mac Driscoll, Tim Ryan, Ron Murphy and Larry J. Sykes on the general election ballot in November.

Theresa Morris won 61% of the vote, topping James Nowak for the District 6 seat, which will finish Chris Delaney term through 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency room
Hospitals in Lucas County operating on EMS bypass
A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis has been placed on paid leave following his indictment on...
BGSU faculty member indicted for rape in Lucas County
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Storm knocks out power for thousands in Toledo
Jeffrey Hodge was convicted of murdering Melissa Herstrum on UT's Scott Park Campus in 1992.
Former UT police officer up for parole after serving 30 years for murder

Latest News

At todays press conference the Governor urged everyone to wear mask to curb the number of...
Governor DeWine and children's hospital officials urge Ohioans to mask up
Flooding
Heavy rains in Toledo
Former University of Toledo officer up for parole 30 years after murder of nursing student
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Storm knocks out power for thousands in Toledo