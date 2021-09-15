Wade and Carty advance to the general election for Toledo mayor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz won a majority of votes in the primary election for Toledo’s top executive, Tuesday.

Counting the nearly 14,000 primary ballots in an off-election year wrapped up around 11:30 p.m., with Kapszukievicz winning 53.8% of them. Carty Finkbeiner finished second with 27.1% of the vote, meaning he’ll advance to the general election with the incumbent mayor.

On the city council side of the ballot, Katie Moline led all candidates with 11.3% of the vote. Nick Komives, Cerssandra McPherson, Tiffany Preston Whitman, Michele Grim and George Sarantou rounded out the top-six vote getters.

They’ll be joined by Harvey Savage Jr., Tony Dia, Mac Driscoll, Tim Ryan, Ron Murphy and Larry J. Sykes on the general election ballot in November.

Theresa Morris won 61% of the vote, topping James Nowak for the District 6 seat, which will finish Chris Delaney term through 2023.

