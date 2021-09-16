Traffic
9/16: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Heating up this weekend; fall cooldown ahead
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summerlike sizzle is back in the works Sunday/Monday... but until then, Friday morning’s fog could cause visibility problems, and early Saturday could deliver spotty showers overnight. Wednesday -- the first day of fall -- now looks to have a cold front roll through and give a “proper” cooldown to herald the new season!

