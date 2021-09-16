Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Authorities determine threat made against TPS school not credible

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Toledo Public Schools said there is no truth behind a social media post that mentions an alleged threat made against one of the high schools.

The Facebook post made on Wednesday said parents should not allow their students to go to Bowsher High School on Thursday because a student said they are going to shoot the school and students.

According to TPS, Toledo Police have determined that it was not a credible threat. However, additional security will be at the school on Thursday as a precautionary measure and “to ease fears of the students and staff,” a message to parents said.

Here’s the message TPS sent out to Bowsher parents:

In August, a student was found in a Bowsher restroom with a gun in his backpack. In the last two weeks, two outside non-TPS employees were found with guns in their possession while inside Start High School and Robinson Elementary as well. The school district has said it is increasing security measures at its buildings, including more random bag checks and state-of-the-art camera systems.

