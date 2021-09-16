Authorities determine threat made against TPS school not credible

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Toledo Public Schools said there is no truth behind a social media post that mentions an alleged threat made against one of the high schools.

The Facebook post made on Wednesday said parents should not allow their students to go to Bowsher High School on Thursday because a student said they are going to shoot the school and students.

According to TPS, Toledo Police have determined that it was not a credible threat. However, additional security will be at the school on Thursday as a precautionary measure and “to ease fears of the students and staff,” a message to parents said.

Here’s the message TPS sent out to Bowsher parents:

I want to make you aware of a social media post that involves a Bowsher High School student. The post says a student has made a threat to our school - please know the administration is aware of the situation and that Toledo Police has visited the family in question. And although the police have determined it is not a credible threat, all threats to school, credible or not, will always be addressed and the TPS Code of Conduct followed. Please know the situation is being addressed and additional security will be at school tomorrow as a precautionary measure and to ease fears of the students and staff. I also want to thank the many families who reached out on social media and through email to alert us of the threat. I am proud that our Bowsher family works together to keep our community safe. We are living by, ‘If you see or hear something, tell someone” We encourage all students to plan to be at school on time tomorrow.

In August, a student was found in a Bowsher restroom with a gun in his backpack. In the last two weeks, two outside non-TPS employees were found with guns in their possession while inside Start High School and Robinson Elementary as well. The school district has said it is increasing security measures at its buildings, including more random bag checks and state-of-the-art camera systems.

