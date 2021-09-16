Cleanup continues after Tuesday storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday was clean up day after a fierce storm dumped heavy rains and high winds brought down trees and power lines.

One Washington Township neighborhood was still a mess Wednesday night.

Toledo Edison crews were there trying to clean things up, but it wasn’t going fast enough for at least one resident.

“I’m really upset because they did not tell anybody what was going on. It’s disastrous and I stand here at my own risk,” said Washington Township neighbor Clinton Sico.

Sico lives on Belpre Drive, near where at least six power lines came down.

He said no one from the township’s Fire and Rescue Department were out there patrolling Tuesday night.

But neighbors and a Washington Township official disputes this, saying they did have patrol cars making the rounds.

Sico said he went to check on a neighbor during the storm.

“And she says by the way, look down you need to be careful. I was standing on not one, not two, not three, not four, but six different power lines were spaghetti stringed right through me, and I didn’t know if they were alive or not,” said Sico.

Toledo Edison told him the wires were not dangerous, and the utility company confirms the wires were not energized.

They also warn people to stay away from any power lines on the ground after a storm.

But Sico said it wasn’t enough.

“I am extremely disappointed with the emergency response. Why do I have to walk across wires to make sure my neighbor is safe?”

