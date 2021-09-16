Traffic
Clinton booster board treasurer charged with embezzlement

Board member stole over $100,000 from the groups funds.
Clinton High School
Clinton High School(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLINTON, Michigan (WTVG) - The Clinton Community Booster Board says it’s trust has been violated, following a former treasurer being charged with embezzling funds. According to Village of Clinton Police Chief, Tony Cuevas, the alarming discovery was made by the newly elected board members.

“They noticed some irregularities in some financial statements. They hired a forensic accountant and that individual referred them to law enforcement,” says Cuevas.

According to police, Nanette Stewart embezzled over $100,000 over the course of 7 years, a felony punishable up to 20 years in prison. Without those funds the board says it is struggling to get students supplies.

“They provide them with uniforms, finances for their equipment, also for their Disney trip,” says Cuevas.

That trip could now be in jeopardy,

“That trip cost somewhere in the area of 25 to 30-thousand dollars... Unfortunately with their financial accounts being drained, students and parents both have to fundraise and kick in additional funds to make it to Disney land this year.”

Cuevas says that this revelation should serve as a warning to parents, and they should hold each other more accountable.

“What this case really brings to light is oversight. You’ve got moms and dads trying to help their children and they depended on one person to do it all. They let one person have complete authority, and there were no checks and balances in place.”

The Band Boosters says it is installing new standards for tracking finances that will make data more transparent and prevent future oversights.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

