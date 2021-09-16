“Devious Lick” challenge creates problems for local schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A social media app used for lip-syncing and dancing is now being used by teens to brag about destroying school property. It’s called the “Devious Lick” challenge and students are stealing from their schools because of it. In TikTok videos, you can see people stealing soap dispensers, fire extinguishers, computers, and more.

Springfield High School students and sisters Samantha and Taylor Orner have seen these videos in action.

“I heard she saw a soap dispenser in the toilet,” said Samantha, pointing to her sister.

“And a kid was taking a picture with a mirror in his hand, it was a big huge mirror. He took it off the wall and took it home,” added Taylor.

While it may seem like a harmless prank, it’s destroying local school bathrooms. And it could also harm kids’ futures.

“Kids who probably don’t potentially realize they’re committing a crime, don’t potentially realize that by recording these things they’re essentially creating a permanent record. So when it comes time to get into college, get a job, whatever it is, these things could potentially haunt you forever,” said cybersecurity and social media expert Dave Hatter.

An Anthony Wayne Middle School parent said she had to send her daughter to school with her own soap and hand towel just so she can wash her hands at school.

Dawn Orner, Samantha and Taylor’s mom, said her girls saw a broken bathroom sink from this trend.

“I think there needs to be some repercussions on this. I mean, you’re breaking school property. I think they need to figure out who’s doing this and give them the consequences that are needed for this,” said Dawn.

The Orner sisters said they are appalled at what’s happening.

“I don’t get how kids could do that to school property since we go there to learn, not to ruin things.”

TikTok said they are removing any videos they see about the “Devious Lick” challenge, but many people think the damage is already done.

