First grader suffers a head injury in school his lawyer says the school didn’t call 911

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local woman says her grandson was hurt in school and school leaders did not call 911. The grandmother says she’s sharing this story so this doesn’t happen to another student.

“They opened it up and I almost passed out,” said Kimberly Carter.

Kimberly Carter captured this picture of her six year old grandson in the emergency room. She says when she got the call from Toledo Preparatory Academy two weeks ago she was told her grandson got hurt and to come to the school right away.

“I never knew they had bikes or scooters at school,” said Carter.

Carter says the school hasn’t told her exactly what happened. She says they claim the first grader was riding a scooter with no helmet and collided with another student riding a bike.

“When I get to the school they already got him bandaged up. They tell me to take him to the emergency room,” said the grandmother.

She says she didn’t see the wound until doctor took off the bandage.

“If he passed out why wasn’t 911 called? What is your protocol? What goes on? Nobody can answer. No answers. All I want his answers,” said Carter.

The grandmother hired an attorney. He says the little boy can’t remember what happened.

“We have requested a copy of the incident report because even at this late date we really don’t know for sure what happene,” said Attorney Chuck Boyk.

13abc obtained a ClassDojo message from a school leader explaining to parents what happened. In part it reads “We had a student get hurt pretty bad in gym this afternoon. he was bonked in the head and there was bleeding that everyone Saw. some of the kids got a little scared.”

The family attorney says the kid received nine stitches.

“At this point we believe that the school was negligent and or reckless in the way that they’ve handled the situation,” said Attorney Boyk.

The little boy had his stitches removed. His grandmother says since she can’t get any answers from the school. Her grandson won’t be going back to that school.

Toledo Preparatory Academy sent 13abc this statement. In part it reads: “We can confirm an accidental incident occurred during a scheduled play period during school hours. the school followed protocol to prioritize the safety and wellness of students involved. Our staff acted quickly to help both parties ensuring everyone was safe during this time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.