Former Sickle Cell patient shares his story of hope and helping others

30-year-old Christopher Tooson of Rossford was cured in 2017 through a stem cell transplant
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. The disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders. According to the CDC, those red blood cells change shape and form a sickle, or crescent shape, causing everything from extreme pain to infections and stroke.

That’s how 30-year-old Christopher Tooson describes the pain of a Sickle Cell crisis.

“It is unbearable. It will cripple the strongest person. It will buckle you. I like to relate it to people with tiny hammers in your bones, and there is nothing you can do to get to it.”

Christopher says he had the first of four strokes connected to the disease when he was just five years old. He spent years getting a number of treatments.

“I had everything from blood transfusions and blood exchanges to MRIs, CT scans, EKGs, chemotherapy and radiation.”

Christopher had transfusions every four to six weeks, and he has a simple message for those who roll up their sleeves.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart because you saved me on countless occasions. Without those bags of blood, no matter how big or small, I’d be gone.”

Christopher says he was cured in 2017 after his second stem cell transplant. The first was from his mother, the second from his father.

“I am so grateful to my parents. My parents always told me to give back. No matter where you come from or how far you go. Stay humble, and give back.”

Sickle Cell Disease affects about 100,000 Americans. Dr. Hammad Rashid is with the Toledo Clinic.

“It’s estimated that 1 in 365 African Americans have Sickle Cell Disease. 1 in 16,300 Hispanics have the disease. It is extremely rare in Caucasians and East Asians.”

Dr. Rashid says an important goal is to help diversify the blood donor pool. “When it comes to blood transfusions, especially repeated transfusions, it helps if the donor is from the same ethnic group.”

Christopher is ready to help anyway he can. “I am not too busy to help out the next person because so many saved my life without even thinking about it.”

If you’d like to learn more about helping sickle cell patients by donating blood, click here.

