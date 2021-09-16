Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Microsoft is ditching passwords

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is letting users ditch their passwords.

The technology giant announced it will give users ways to access their accounts without a password.

Users can download the Microsoft Authenticator app to their smartphone, use a security key or a verification code sent to their smartphone or an email address.

Another option is Windows Hello, which scans your face, iris or fingerprint.

Microsoft says the password-less options solve the problem of users having to come up with new passwords that are secure enough against hackers, but that they can remember.

The company says the new features will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Hundreds remain without power after storms pass through Toledo
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kapszukiewicz, Finkbeiner advance to the general election for Toledo mayor
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury
Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.
Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud
Florida vaccine advocate Lisa Wilson lost six unvaccinated family members to COVID-19.
Fla. vaccine advocate loses 6 unvaccinated family members to COVID-19 in 3 weeks
Toledo Police car
Neighborhood disturbance leads to school lockdown in Toledo