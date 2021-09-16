Neighborhood disturbance leads to school lockdown in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elementary school in north Toledo was placed on lockdown after a neighborhood issue outside the school.

Chase STEM Academy on Bassett St. was locked down by Toledo Police on Thursday morning.

According to Toledo Public Schools, the issue was dealt with before children even got to school.

