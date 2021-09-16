Neighborhood Nuisance: Never-ending construction on Whiteford Road

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction crews are back to work on Whiteford Road after 13abc reached out for answers.

When Lucas County set up a construction zone on Whiteford Road in July, neighbors were told construction would last five days. But when pylons remained in September, one of those neighbors reached out to 13abc for action.

“They haven’t even been out here for 2-3 weeks,” says Brooke Sobecki.

Sobecki lives on Whiteford Road in Sylvania Township. She’s been unable to park in her driveway for more than a month because her car can’t get over the ditch left by Lucas County construction crews.

“It started at the end of July. And we had gotten a letter on the front of our door. And that letter stated that it would just be 5 days that our driveway would be inaccessible. And here it is September,” she says.

A line of pylons marks a half mile of unfinished road that stretches from Trellis to Alexis. Caution tape blows in yard. Arbor Hills Junior High and Hill View Elementary sit in the work zone. The crosswalk that used to lead to Hill View has been replaced by gravle and construction rubble.

“It creates issues all up an down the road. All day every day I see. Especially with school in and out. The road’s just a mess. It’s been quite the nuisance,” says Sobecki.

Sobeckis has to park across the street and walk with her newborn.

“It’s frustrating. Especially when we pay good money in taxes to live in Sylvania. It should be done by now,” she says.

After 13abc called the Lucas County Engineer’s office asking for an update on the project, construction crews got back to work the following week. The project is still ongoing, and isn’t scheduled to wrap up until October. But according to the engineer’s office, the holes in driveways is a first priority as construction goes forward.

