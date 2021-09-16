Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
ODOT considers removing turn lane from McCord Rd.

State Senator Teresa Fedor has voiced disapproval of the plans.
By Chase Bachman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - State Senator Teresa Fedor is coming out against plans to remove a lane from McCord road.

”I know exactly how it will impact, and people will avoid that area,” Fedor said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have plans to get rid of the left turn lane that allows people to get onto Spring Valley Drive. The lane is going to make room for another left turn lane onto Airport Highway, but Fedor is pointing out that removing the lane would make it even harder for people to reach the businesses on the commercial drive.

13abc spoke with ubreakifix manager Cody Hanes. Hanes’ store is located on Spring Valley Drive and would be directly affected by the change. Hanes says he wasn’t even aware of the project, but says removing the turn lane would be a huge inconvenience.

”I’ll probably be getting more phone calls that they don’t know where we’re at or how to get to us because that path is a little more hidden or you’re going to have to go through the main plaza and just continue straight,” Hanes said.

Fedor says the plan is not set in stone. The project is still in the design stage and actual construction may not begin until the spring of 2022. Fedor believes there are alternative projects that would satisfy ODOT, business owners, and community members of nearby Springfield Local Schools.

”We the people get to be part of the process and since that wasn’t done, we go back to the drawing board,” Fedor said. “It’s not too late, certainly not too late.”

