Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio GOP moves forward with redistricting maps without Dem support

The current redistricting proposal for NW Ohio.
The current redistricting proposal for NW Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted 5-2 to move forward with GOP-supported Statehouse maps, setting the stage for a partisan electoral map that could be redrawn in four years, instead of the usual ten.

The commission was facing a midnight deadline late Wednesday, spending most of the day in private meetings. The vote was taken at 11:35 p.m.

Ohio Democrats said the proposed maps are gerrymandered in favor of Republicans, drawn to protect GOP lawmakers and split up Democratic areas.

“The parties are not that far apart. They think they are, but they’re not,” said Republican Governor Mike DeWine, one of the GOP representatives on the commission. “It’s clear to me there will not be a compromise. We could go to tomorrow, or the next day, or the next day, but it was not going to occur. I have respect for all members on the committee, but I’m said there will be no agreement. We know this matter will be in court.”

The move will still need to be approved by the legislature before becoming law.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Hundreds remain without power after storms pass through Toledo
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kapszukiewicz, Finkbeiner advance to the general election for Toledo mayor
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

The group treasurer stole over $100,000.
Band Booster Board member charged with embezzlement
Clinton High School
Clinton booster board treasurer charged with embezzlement
Washington Township was hit hard by Tuesday night's storms
Cleanup continues after Tuesday storm
Washington Township was hit by heavy rain and high winds Tuesday night
Storm damage and power outages leave one resident upset