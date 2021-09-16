Ohio GOP moves forward with redistricting maps without Dem support

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted 5-2 to move forward with GOP-supported Statehouse maps, setting the stage for a partisan electoral map that could be redrawn in four years, instead of the usual ten.

The commission was facing a midnight deadline late Wednesday, spending most of the day in private meetings. The vote was taken at 11:35 p.m.

Ohio Democrats said the proposed maps are gerrymandered in favor of Republicans, drawn to protect GOP lawmakers and split up Democratic areas.

“The parties are not that far apart. They think they are, but they’re not,” said Republican Governor Mike DeWine, one of the GOP representatives on the commission. “It’s clear to me there will not be a compromise. We could go to tomorrow, or the next day, or the next day, but it was not going to occur. I have respect for all members on the committee, but I’m said there will be no agreement. We know this matter will be in court.”

The move will still need to be approved by the legislature before becoming law.

