Police on scene of attempted robbery in west Toledo
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are on the scene of an attempted robbery at a Monroe St. gas station on Thursday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the Value America gas station in the 4400 block of Monroe around 5:20 a.m. According to police, the suspect came in and demanded money, but they said there were no losses and no injuries.
The suspect has not been arrested.
