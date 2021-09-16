Police on scene of attempted robbery in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are on the scene of an attempted robbery at a Monroe St. gas station on Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Value America gas station in the 4400 block of Monroe around 5:20 a.m. According to police, the suspect came in and demanded money, but they said there were no losses and no injuries.

The suspect has not been arrested.

