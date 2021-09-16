Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police on scene of attempted robbery in west Toledo

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Toledo gas station on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Toledo gas station on Thursday, Sept. 16.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are on the scene of an attempted robbery at a Monroe St. gas station on Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Value America gas station in the 4400 block of Monroe around 5:20 a.m. According to police, the suspect came in and demanded money, but they said there were no losses and no injuries.

The suspect has not been arrested.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Hundreds remain without power after storms pass through Toledo
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kapszukiewicz, Finkbeiner advance to the general election for Toledo mayor
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

Threat against Bowsher deemed not credible
Threat to Bowsher deemed not credible
Authorities have determined an alleged threat made against Bowsher High School was not credible.
Authorities determine threat made against TPS school not credible
The current redistricting proposal for NW Ohio.
Ohio GOP moves forward with redistricting maps without Dem support
The group treasurer stole over $100,000.
Band Booster Board member charged with embezzlement