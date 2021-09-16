Traffic
Senior housing project receives $5.9 million grant from HUD

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Housing and Urban Development has awarded a $5.9 million grant to the Collingwood Green senior housing project, helping create 30 units of housing for low-income seniors.

U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, who sent a letter to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge in May supporting the project, said the project will help lift up the aging residents of the area.

“Our seniors have spent their lives building up and providing for the next generations – and we owe it to them that they are provided the dignity, care, and respect they deserve,” said Rep. Kaptur. “This remarkable partnership between National Church Residences, Lucas Metropolitan Housing, and the federal government is indicative of the community-wide dedication to lifting up our aging residents. We appreciate the tireless efforts undertaken by all to advance this project, and bring us one step closer to housing our neighbors in need.”

The site of the housing project is at Nebraska Ave. and Division St. near downtown Toledo. The project is a partnership between National Church Residences and Lucas Metropolitan Housing.

“At Lucas Metropolitan Housing, we are translating vision into reality – to create and maintain sustainable, affordable housing opportunities, provide pathways to a better quality of life, and empower vibrant communities,” said Lucas Metropolitan Housing President and CEO, and Lucas Housing Services Corporation President Joaquin Cintron Vega. “This award supports our vision to expand the supply of affordable housing with supportive services. In this case, to provide options for the elderly that will allow them to live independently but in an environment that provides additional support activities. I am very grateful for the support of Congresswoman Kaptur and our partnership with National Church Residences. Their guidance, direction, and effective work in coordination with our Lucas Metropolitan Housing team and the Lucas Housing Services Corporation opened the door for this fantastic opportunity.”

