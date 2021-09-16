September 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 today. Patchy fog is possible overnight tonight. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 80s. An isolated shower is possible on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area. Wednesday (first day of fall) is expected to be cooler with highs in the 70s.

