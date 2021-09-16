Traffic
Suspected sex offender arrested in Monroe after police alerted to YouTube video

(FOX19 NOW)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of multiple sex offenses.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said it was alerted to a YouTube video of an alleged sex offender in the Village of Carleton Wednesday.

The office’s Violent Internet Predator and Exploitation Response (VIPER) task force started conducted a search warrant at 63-year-old William Minney’s home later that day. The man was then taken into custody. It’s unclear what investigators found at the residence.

On Thursday, he was arraigned on two felony charges of using a computer to commit a crime and accosting children for immoral purposes.

Minney’s bond was set at $100,000. He must wear a GPS monitor if he is released on bond.

The investigation is ongoing and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau asked anyone with information to contact 734-240-7530 or the VIPER hotline at 734-240-7535.

