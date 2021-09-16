Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Hundreds remain without power after storms pass through Toledo
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kapszukiewicz, Finkbeiner advance to the general election for Toledo mayor
A Canton woman says she noticed a light on in the guest room and found a man lying down on a...
Man broke into Ohio home, swam in pool, and ate leftover chicken