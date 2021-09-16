Toledo will take in 25 Afghan evacuees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio will take in 855 of the thousands of Afghans that were evacuated from an airport in Kabul last month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

Toledo will take in 25 of them through the US Together Toledo refugee organization.

The placements are expected to occur over the next six months.

Organizations in Columbus will oversee 345 evacuees. Cleveland will take in 285, Akron 150 and Cincinnati 50.

