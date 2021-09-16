Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo will take in 25 Afghan evacuees

Evacuations from Afghanistan continued Monday, Aug. 30, as the final U.S. troops withdrew from...
Evacuations from Afghanistan continued Monday, Aug. 30, as the final U.S. troops withdrew from the country.(CBS national)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio will take in 855 of the thousands of Afghans that were evacuated from an airport in Kabul last month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

Toledo will take in 25 of them through the US Together Toledo refugee organization.

The placements are expected to occur over the next six months.

Organizations in Columbus will oversee 345 evacuees. Cleveland will take in 285, Akron 150 and Cincinnati 50.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
A Toledo Police squad car drives through high water on Douglas Rd. after heavy rainfall from a...
Hundreds remain without power after storms pass through Toledo
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kapszukiewicz, Finkbeiner advance to the general election for Toledo mayor
A Canton woman says she noticed a light on in the guest room and found a man lying down on a...
Man broke into Ohio home, swam in pool, and ate leftover chicken

Latest News

ODOT considers removing turn lane from McCord Rd.
ODOT considers removing turn lane from McCord Road
ODOT considers removing turn lane from McCord Road
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Ohio Attorney General announces agreement with opioid distributors
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur
Senior housing project receives $5.9 million grant from HUD