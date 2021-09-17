Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

9/17: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

80s this weekend; sharp fall cooldown
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spotty showers will arrive tonight, mostly after the various events across town... then a lake breeze takes hold and keeps us away from those 90s we had projected for earlier next week. The midweek cooldown is imminent, with rain riding a cold front -- which will deliver highs near 70 and lows potentially in the 40s from Wednesday onward!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore...
Sweeney first to plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death
Toledo Police car
Neighborhood disturbance leads to school lockdown in Toledo
School head wound
First grader suffers head injury in school, lawyer says school didn’t call 911
Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans

Latest News

Spotty showers later tonight, with a lake breeze keeping us to the 80s this weekend! Dan Smith...
9/17: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast
Big Cool Down Late Next Week
September 17th Weather Forecast
September 17th Weather Forecast
September 17th Weather Forecast
9/16/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/16/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast