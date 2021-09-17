Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

9/17: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast

Staying warm through early next week, then cooler weather is on the way.
By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a small chance for a brief shower early Saturday, a northeast wind will keep highs in the mid 70s along the lakeshore through the weekend, but inland areas will still reach the low 80s. Back into the 80s and a bit more humid for everyone early next week, then after some rain and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, fall begins right on schedule with highs later next week in the 60s.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
School head wound
First grader suffers head injury in school, lawyer says school didn’t call 911
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore...
Sweeney first to plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death
Toledo Police car
Neighborhood disturbance leads to school lockdown in Toledo
A 69-year-old man is dead after a house fire in the 5900 block of Adelaide on Friday, Sept. 17.
Officials confirm one man dead after Friday morning house fire

Latest News

9/17: Jay's Friday Evening Forecast
9/17: Jay's Friday Evening Forecast
Spotty showers later tonight, with a lake breeze keeping us to the 80s this weekend! Dan Smith...
9/17: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast
Spotty showers later tonight, with a lake breeze keeping us to the 80s this weekend! Dan Smith...
9/17: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast
Big Cool Down Late Next Week
September 17th Weather Forecast