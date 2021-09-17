9/17: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
Staying warm through early next week, then cooler weather is on the way.
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a small chance for a brief shower early Saturday, a northeast wind will keep highs in the mid 70s along the lakeshore through the weekend, but inland areas will still reach the low 80s. Back into the 80s and a bit more humid for everyone early next week, then after some rain and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, fall begins right on schedule with highs later next week in the 60s.