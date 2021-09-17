Traffic
Amber Alert: 6-year-old missing in Texas

Officials in Texas issued an Amber Alert for Amari Baylor, 6, of Pearland.
Officials in Texas issued an Amber Alert for Amari Baylor, 6, of Pearland.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARLAND, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a 6-year-old boy who is missing.

Amari Baylor was described as 4-foot-6 and 60 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen Thursday wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes, according to the alert.

Amari may be with a 30-year-old female last seen wearing an orange shirt, and they may be traveling in a dark gray or silver SUV with a triangle shaped decal on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearland Police Department at 1-281-997-4100 or call 911.

