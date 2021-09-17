Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - All the lions and tigers at the National Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The big cats – six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers – are being treated with medication and are under close observation, according to the zoo’s website.

Animal keepers became suspicious last weekend when they observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in several of the animals.

The zoo investigated but hasn’t been able to pinpoint the source of the infection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a vaccine made specifically for zoo animals. The first round of inoculations for susceptible species will be made available in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore...
Sweeney first to plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death
Toledo Police car
Neighborhood disturbance leads to school lockdown in Toledo
School head wound
First grader suffers head injury in school, lawyer says school didn’t call 911
Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans

Latest News

A weekend pro-Trump Capitol rally is raising security concerns after a DHS memo warned about...
DC on high alert for potential violence from Capitol rally
Lucas County Courtroom, Toledo, Ohio.
Lucas Co. grand jury indicts couple on reckless homicide, endangering children charges
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
US Central Command: Civilians, not extremists, killed in drone strike in Kabul
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders push climate action, vow methane cuts