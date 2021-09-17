Traffic
City reveals proposed designs for five neighborhood parks

The city of Toledo has released images of proposed improvements at neighborhood parks...
The city of Toledo has released images of proposed improvements at neighborhood parks throughout the city.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo unveiled new proposed designs for four neighborhood parks, including new playground equipment and areas for sports.

The final designs are for: Goodwin Park, Oakdale Park, Edgar Holmes Park, and T. Jean Overton Park. A future meeting will be scheduled at Maya Park.

“As part of our strategy to improve our neighborhoods, we are making renovations to parks that have been neglected for decades,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “These improvements for neighborhoods go hand-in-hand with our historic residential roads repaving program, housing programs, and beautification.”

The proposed improvements for the parks are as follows:

• Edgar Holmes Park: new playground equipment, a new basketball court, a new gazebo, picnic tables, and charcoal grills.

• Goodwin Park: new playground equipment, walking path, and benches.

• Oakdale Park: new playground equipment, benches, picnic tables, charcoal grills, drainage improvements, and resurfacing open air shelter area.

• T. Jean Overton Park: new playground equipment and benches.

• Maya Park: input from neighbors will be solicited to revise the plans.

Funding is not yet approved for the improvements at those neighborhood parks. The city has already approved funding for Casey Jones Park and Feeback Park. Improvements have already been completed at Smith Park.

Proposed Toledo parks redesigns