The controversy behind COVID booster

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There has been overwhelming support for the initial vaccines but the proposed boosters have had mixed reactions. In fact, that move has not been without controversy.

The World Health Organization has been against any boosters in the US and around the world until other countries who haven’t had access to the vaccine are able to give out first doses. ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski MD says it’s not a question of supply, it’s a matter of capabilities within individual countries. “Getting the drug there getting the personnel to administer it getting the right contracts in place is something that’s proved challenging for other countries.”

Aside from the world supply argument, many medical experts question the broad need for the third dose. Kaminski says “The question becomes how appropriate is it to give at this stage and is it absolutely necessary and at what point in time should people get it and what point in time should countries really activate it.”

The CDC meets next week to examine the data and consider the FDA’s vote to make the booster available to those 65 and older as well as those who are severely immune-compromised.

