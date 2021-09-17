A fond farewell: a Toledo hero retires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This month marked the end of a nearly 34-year career for Private Scott Hathaway of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

“My dad took me to fire stations the whole time I was growing up,” Hathaway explained. “That’s all I ever wanted to do .... So I just started taking tests, and I lucked out and got hired here.”

Pvt. Hathaway, just 22-years-old at the time, then remained with the department, even when his own family settled in Indiana. He went on to commute each week, bunking with close friends and family between shifts.

Hathaway carried Badge Number 1, bestowed on the department’s most senior member. Lt. Starr Stockton, who began her career with TFRD as Hathaway’s “rookie” says no one was more deserving of that honor.

“Driving all the distance ... he still never calls in sick, he never takes a day off! Scotty has worked just as hard on his last day as he has his first week on the job,” Stockton praised.

Pvt. Hathaway’s wife of 15 years, Barbara, attended his farewell party in early September.

“It’s bittersweet for both of us because I know his heart is with this fire department. It’s gonna be nice having him home, not worrying, but with his retirement, he starts a new chapter in Indiana,” she said.

A chapter that means moving farther away from lifelong friends, who have the utmost respect for a man who dedicated decades of his life to serving the city of Toledo.

