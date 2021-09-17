Injury crash closes intersection in western Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route after an earlier injury crash has closed an intersection in western Lucas County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has closed the intersection of Fulton-Lucas Rd. and W. Bancroft St. in Richfield Township as clean-up continues.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a concrete truck was traveling north on County Rd. 1 when a Dodge minivan failed to stop at a posted stop sign while going east on County Rd. N. The two vehicles collided, and both overturned as well.

The occupants of both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

