Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Injury crash closes intersection in western Lucas County

Authorities have closed down the intersection of Fulton-Lucas Rd. and W. Bancroft St. after an...
Authorities have closed down the intersection of Fulton-Lucas Rd. and W. Bancroft St. after an injury crash on Friday, Sept. 17.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route after an earlier injury crash has closed an intersection in western Lucas County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has closed the intersection of Fulton-Lucas Rd. and W. Bancroft St. in Richfield Township as clean-up continues.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a concrete truck was traveling north on County Rd. 1 when a Dodge minivan failed to stop at a posted stop sign while going east on County Rd. N. The two vehicles collided, and both overturned as well.

The occupants of both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
Toledo Police car
Neighborhood disturbance leads to school lockdown in Toledo
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore...
Sweeney first to plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death
Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans
School head wound
First grader suffers head injury in school, lawyer says school didn’t call 911

Latest News

Authorities have arrested Jacob Ryan in Toledo on Friday, Sept. 17. He's wanted in connection...
TPD arrests Michigan man wanted in Thursday night homicide
Injury crash in western Lucas County
First guilty plea reached in BGSU hazing death
First guilty plea reached in BGSU hazing death
TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.
Police make arrest in South Toledo murder case