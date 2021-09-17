Traffic
Kroger kale recalled over listeria concerns

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.
The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - It’s an important recall: Kroger is recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product due to a possible listeria contamination.

The company made the announcement Thursday.

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best-by date of Sept. 18.

It was sold in stores across Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama and South Carolina.

If consumed, listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people.

So far, Kroger says they have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of the product.

The company is urging customers to either throw out the kale bag or return it for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

